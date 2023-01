LAKE CITY – Houghton Lake won for the third straight time with a 34-14 Highland Conference victory over Lake City in our MISportsNow Tailgate Game on Friday.

The Bobcats took a 20-7 lead at the half.

Lake City (2-3, 2-2) travels to Roscommon next Friday, while Houghton Lake (3-2, 3-1) welcomes in Evart.