Five Area Girls Golf Teams Ranked in Latest State Poll

The Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association has released its fifth girls golf state poll of the 2019 season.
Petoskey, Big Rapids, Harbor Springs and Shepherd are among five area teams ranked.
Division 1
1. Northville
2. Plymouth
3. Brighton
4. Grosse Pointe South
5. Bloomfield Hills
6. Rochester Adams
7. Ann Arbor Pioneer
8. Grand Blanc
9. Traverse City West
10. Utica Eisenhower
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
2. Birmingham Groves
3. Farmington Hills Mercy
4. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
5. South Lyon
6. DeWitt
7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
8. Petoskey
9. St. Joseph
10. Pinckney
Division 3
1. Flint Powers Catholic
2. Bloomfield Hills Marian
3. Marshall
4. Detroit Country Day
5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood
6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
7. Spring Lake
8. Big Rapids
9. Goodrich
10. Whitehall
Division 4
1. Harbor Springs
2. Shepherd
3. North Muskegon
4. Kalamazoo Hackett
5. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
6. Frankenmuth
7. East Jackson
8. Lansing Catholic
9. Jackson Lumen Christi
10. Montague
