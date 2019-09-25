Five Area Girls Golf Teams Ranked in Latest State Poll

The Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association has released its fifth girls golf state poll of the 2019 season.

Petoskey, Big Rapids, Harbor Springs and Shepherd are among five area teams ranked.

Division 1

1. Northville

2. Plymouth

3. Brighton

4. Grosse Pointe South

5. Bloomfield Hills

6. Rochester Adams

7. Ann Arbor Pioneer

8. Grand Blanc

9. Traverse City West

10. Utica Eisenhower

Division 2

1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

2. Birmingham Groves

3. Farmington Hills Mercy

4. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

5. South Lyon

6. DeWitt

7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

8. Petoskey

9. St. Joseph

10. Pinckney

Division 3

1. Flint Powers Catholic

2. Bloomfield Hills Marian

3. Marshall

4. Detroit Country Day

5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood

6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

7. Spring Lake

8. Big Rapids

9. Goodrich

10. Whitehall

Division 4

1. Harbor Springs

2. Shepherd

3. North Muskegon

4. Kalamazoo Hackett

5. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

6. Frankenmuth

7. East Jackson

8. Lansing Catholic

9. Jackson Lumen Christi

10. Montague