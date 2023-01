ELK RAPIDS – Elk Rapids improved to 1-1 on the young season with a 24-15 win over visiting East Jordan on Friday.

The Elks carried a 6-0 lead to the half but trailed 7-6 early in the third quarter before pulling away for an 18-7 lead after three.

Elk Rapids hosts Kalkaska next Friday, while East Jordan (0-2) travels to Johannesburg-Lewiston.