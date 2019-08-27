Petoskey Holds off Elk Rapids for 3rd Win

ELK RAPIDS – Petoskey improved to 3-3-1 on the young season with a 3-2 non-conference victory over Elk Rapids on Tuesday.

The Northmen held a 3-1 lead at the half and played the final 20 minutes of regulation down a man.

Sean Redman and Jesse Witulski tallied the second and third goals, respectively, for the Northmen.

Mahaney VandeKerkhof and Preston Ball scored for the Elks.

Elk Rapids (2-1-1) opens Lake Michigan Conference play at home against Kalkaska on Thursday, while Petoskey welcomes in Glen Lake.