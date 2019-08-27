Skip to Main
Sports

Petoskey Holds off Elk Rapids for 3rd Win

Joe Buczek
08/27/2019 10:27 PM EDT

Petoskey Holds off Elk Rapids for 3rd Win

ELK RAPIDS – Petoskey improved to 3-3-1 on the young season with a 3-2 non-conference victory over Elk Rapids on Tuesday.

The Northmen held a 3-1 lead at the half and played the final 20 minutes of regulation down a man.

Sean Redman and Jesse Witulski tallied the second and third goals, respectively, for the Northmen.

Mahaney VandeKerkhof and Preston Ball scored for the Elks.

Elk Rapids (2-1-1) opens Lake Michigan Conference play at home against Kalkaska on Thursday, while Petoskey welcomes in Glen Lake.

Image 1 of 5

Petoskey Holds off Elk Rapids for 3rd Win Petoskey Holds off Elk Rapids for 3rd Win (Joe Buczek)

© 2023 - 910 Media Group

In this article:
petoskey high school

Trending