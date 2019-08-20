Manton Primed to Turn the Corner in 2019

MANTON – After consecutive 4-5 campaigns, Manton appears primed to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

The Rangers opened their 2018 season with three straight wins and stood 4-1 after Week 5. But injuries mounted and Manton closed out its year with four consecutive losses.

Despite lower participation numbers than desired, Manton returns a strong senior class and a bevy of returning starters.

“I’m excited,” Manton coach Eric Salani said. “This year we have a lot of returning starters. We’re a veteran group this year. We have a lot of speed, so we’re going to utilize that leadership and the speed that we have.”

With a sizable group of veterans, leadership hasn’t been lacking in preseason camp.

“With everybody out there that are veterans, you know, we can focus on certain people on certain days,” Manton senior Jacob Haun said. “There’s not a main leader. People can step up, so that’s good to know that we have those people up there that can do that and know what they’re talking about and help the younger kids.”

Manton opens its season on the road at Johannesburg-Lewiston on Friday, Aug. 30. The Rangers won last year’s meeting 29-22.