Beal City Ready to Get Back on Winning Track

BEAL CITY – After consecutive losing campaigns, Beal City is ready to get back to its winning ways.

A traditional state power, the Aggies have recorded consecutive losing seasons for the first time since posting eight straight losing campaigns from 1958-1965. They’re two wins a season ago were the fewest in a year since going 0-8 in 1969.

“It was pretty tough,” Beal City senior Seth Schafer said. “Making the playoffs is kind of an expectation here at Beal. Right now, we’re just kind of getting past it, getting to the next level. We want to have a winning season first and playoffs are kind of in the back of our heads. Once the season gets going, that’s our goal.”

With 12 seniors and a loaded backfield, the Aggies are hoping to stay healthy this fall.

“The kids busted their butts the first day and a half, so far,” Beal City coach Brad Gross said. “They’ve done a great job of focusing and trying to get the ship back on the right track.”

Beal City will see a bit of a shakeup in the Highland Conference this season as Houghton Lake and Roscommon join the league after departing the Jack Pine Conference.

Beal City opens its year at home against Saranac on Thursday, Aug. 29.