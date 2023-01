Merritt Speedway Live Stream of the 31st Wood Tic

MISportsNow and Merritt Speedway are joining forces to bring you live coverage of the 31st Wood Tic at Merritt Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Merritt Speedway’s premier event will pay $10,000 to win the UMP Late Model feature and $3,000 to win for the B-Mod feature. UMP Modifieds, Lightning Sprints, Factory Stock, 4-Cylinders, Pro Stocks and Mini Wedges will all be racing.

Racing begins at 7 p.m.