Merritt Speedway Live Stream of the 31st Wood Tic

</div><div id="fusion-static-enter:article-html-block-MUS5HGUFJFKZNJEGQUXHS7HPJA" style="display:none" data-fusion-component="article-html-block-MUS5HGUFJFKZNJEGQUXHS7HPJA"></div><div class="html__StyledDiv-sc-1412fwz-0 gpIYFF block-margin-bottom"><p>MISportsNow and Merritt Speedway are joining forces to bring you live coverage of the 31st Wood Tic at Merritt Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 3.</p> <p>Merritt Speedway’s premier event will pay $10,000 to win the UMP Late Model feature and $3,000 to win for the B-Mod feature. UMP Modifieds, Lightning Sprints, Factory Stock, 4-Cylinders, Pro Stocks and Mini Wedges will all be racing.</p> <p>Racing begins at 7 p.m.<br> <iframe loading="lazy" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vHHI9GSGrVk" width="727" height="409" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

