Dobrowolski’s Record Night Paces TC West Past TC Central in District Play

TRAVERSE CITY – Jaelyn Dobrowolski broke a school record with six goals in a match in leading Traverse City West to an 8-1 win over rival Traverse City Central in a Division 1 district semifinal at Coast Guard Field on Wednesday.

The Titans (14-2-4) scored a pair of goals in the opening eight minutes of the contest en route to a 5-1 lead at the half.

Amelia Blume and Kaylee Niezgoda also scored for West, which held an 18-4 advantage on shots.

Kendall Marshall earned the win in net for West while Annie Ferguson recorded 10 saves in the loss for Central.

Anna Wuerfel tallied the lone goal for the Trojans.

With the loss, Central ends its season at 5-15-0.

West will now take on Midland for the district championship at noon on Saturday at Midland. The Chargers handed Midland Dow a 2-1 loss in a semifinal on Tuesday.