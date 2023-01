Girls Soccer Area District Schedule

The 2019 MHSAA girls soccer postseason begins Wednesday with district action.

Below is a listing of area districts.

Division 1

District 4 – Geographic

Thursday, May 23

Saginaw Heritage vs. Midland Dow, 5 p.m.

Bay City Central vs. Midland 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 29

Traverse City West at Traverse City Central, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

District final, noon

Division 2

District 32 – Geographic

Wednesday, May 22

Mt. Pleasant at Cadillac, 6 p.m.

Bay City Western at Bay City John Glenn, 5 p.m.

Friday, May 24

Petoskey at Alpena, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBA

G3 winner vs. Gaylord, 5 p.m.

District final, TBA

Division 3

District 36 – Muskegon Oakridge

Wednesday, May 22

Comstock Park at Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Tri County at Muskegon Oakridge, 6 p.m.

Muskegon Orchard View, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 29

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.

G3 winner vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, May 31

District final, 6 p.m.

District 45 – Alma

Thursday, May 23

Shepherd at Chippewa Hills, 6 p.m.

Clare at Alma, 5 p.m.

Freeland at Midland Bullock Creek, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28

G3 winner vs. Ithaca, 4 p.m.

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 31

District final, 5 p.m.

District 46 at Big Rapids

Wednesday, May 22

Ludington at Montague, 5 p.m.

Whitehall at Manistee, 5 p.m.

Shelby at Big Rapids, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBA

G3 winner vs. Reed City, TBA

Thursday, May 30

District final, 6 p.m.

District 47 – Standish-Sterling

Wednesday, May 22

Ogemaw Heights at Standish-Sterling, 5 p.m.

Pinconning at Tawas, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28

G1 winner vs. Oscoda, 5 p.m.

G2 winner vs. Gladwin, 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 30

District final, 5 p.m.

District 48 – Boyne City

Wednesday, May 22

Harbor Springs at Cheboygan, 5 p.m.

Traverse City St. Francis at Boyne City, 5 p.m.

Benzie Central at Kalkaska, 5 p.m.

Graying at Kingsley, 5 p.m.

District semifinals, TBA

District final, TBA

Division 4

District 62 – North Muskegon

Wednesday, May 22

Muskegon Catholic Central at North Muskegon, 6 p.m.

Kent City at Lakeview, 4:30 p.m.

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian at Hart, 5 p.m.

Fruitport Calvary Christian at Ravenna, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28

G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 5 p.m.

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 31

District final, 6 p.m.

District 63 – McBain Northern Michigan Christian

Wednesday, May 22

Roscommon vs. Mason County Central, 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

Buckley at Houghton Lake, 5 p.m.

Brethren at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBA

G3 winner vs. Big Rapids Crossroads, TBA

Thursday, May 30

District final, 5 p.m.

District 64 – Glen Lake

Wednesday, May 22

Elk Rapids at Glen Lake, 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

North Bay at Charlevoix, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28

G2 winner vs. Leland, 6 p.m.

G1 winner vs. Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 30

District final, 6 p.m.