CMU Rolls Past MSU for 12th Straight Win

MT. PLEASANT – Central Michigan scored five runs in the sixth and won for the 12th straight game with a 10-2 victory over Michigan State at Keilitz Field at Theunissen Stadium on Tuesday.

With the win, the Chippewas improves to 40-12 and record their 10th 40-win season in program history and first since winning 42 games in 2005.

With the game tied at 2-2 through five innings, CMU pulled away from MSU (19-32) by plating eight runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Garrett Willis earned the win in relief, allowing one run on three hits while striking out four in 3 2/3 innings of work.

Griffin Lockwood-Powell went 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of runs scored while Jason Sullivan was 1-for-2 with three RBI and two runs. Zach Heeke also drove in two and scored a run.

CMU closes out its Mid-American Conference regular-season schedule with a three-game series at home against Miami (Ohio). The series begins at 3 p.m. Thursday.