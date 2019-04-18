Harlem Globetrotters Make Stop at Petoskey High School

PETOSKEY – The world famous Harlem Globetrotters brought their Fan Powered World Tour to Petoskey High School on Thursday.

There was plenty of jokes, dancing, laughing and off course tricks shots and dunks on Thursday as the Globetrotters paid a visit to northern Michigan.

— Cassidy Cobb (@CassidyCobbTV)



“It was cold! But we was in Canada earlier today, and we drove over, and we’re here now and I’m excited to be here,” Corey “Thunder” Law said. “We’re going to have a packed house and I love playing here in a high school gym, they’re my favorite since they’re nice and intimate so I’m excited. And when we were pulling in to the high school, we saw kids outside working out, running and jogging and following our bus so it’s exciting.”

The next stop for the Globetrotters is Marquette and Northern Michigan University’s Berry Events Center on Friday.