BCAM Names Boys Basketball Outstanding Senior Student-Athlete Award Winners

The Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan has named its 2018-19 high school boys basketball Outstanding Senior Student-Athlete Award winners.

Winners must be seniors who have played all four years of high school basketball and must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.80.

Adam Pung, Beal City

Mitch Lampmen, Bellaire

Keegan McKinnon, Big Rapids Crossroads

Connor Riley, Montabella

John Paul Moody, Boyne City

Charlie Runstrom, Cadillac

Spencer Pnacek, Coleman

Logan Schocknesse, Coleman

Trevor Schrank, Coleman

Kevin Dickinson, Ellsworth

Josh Light, Ellsworth

Andrew Blanchard, Engadine

Drake Dewyse, Engadine

Calvin Miller, Fremont

Jaxson Disbrow, Kalkaska

Kyle Briseno, Lake City

Braden Hinkston, Lake City

Caleb Bowman, Pine River

Drew Peterson, Glen Lake

Devin Morris, McBain

Landon Elenbaas, Morley Stanwood

Ryan Brummel, Newaygo

Connor Swinehart, Newaygo

Jimmy Rizzardi, Pellston

Max Stoneman, Pentwater

Jackson Price, Reed City

Stephen Shewan, Reed City

Brandon Wirth, Reed City

Trey Heliin, Roscommon

Tomas Pastell, Roscommon

Dane Smitz, Roscommon

Dylan Mills, Rudyard

Tyler Schouten, Shelby

Tucker Shepard, St. Ignace

Caleb Argue, Traverse City St. Francis

Michael Hirschenberger, Traverse City West

Odin Soffredine, Traverse City West

Tyler Bailey, Ogemaw Heights

Trevor Likavec, Ogemaw Heights