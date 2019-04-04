Goodrum, Turnbull Lead Tigers to Opening Day Win over Royals

DETROIT – Spencer Turnbull struck out 10 and the Detroit Tigers recorded a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals in their Opening Day at Comerica Park on Thursday.

Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth, Niko Goodrum doubled to right field, driving in Josh Harrison. The Tigers (5-3) then scored a pair of runs in the seventh when Goodrum was walked with the bases loaded and Christin Stewart drilled a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Nicholas Castellanos.

IT’S IN ! We’re so excited to be here and bring you all the action tonight on at 4, 6 & 11 PLUS ????⚾️ Thank you for joining us at noon! — Megan Viecelli (@MeganV910)



Goodrum went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBI while Josh Harrison was 1-for-3 with an RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases.

“We made some plays that we were supposed to make. A nice ball game,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “I think it was probably well played on both sides. Not a lot of offense, which seems to be the way it is right now because of the weather, so keep plugging away.”

Turnbull allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits over six innings. Blaine Hardy picked up the win in relief, scattering one run on a hit over two innings.

Closer Shane Greene earned his fifth save of the season by allowing one hit and striking out one in the ninth.

TIGERS WIN IT 5-4!!!!! BIG S/O to who is now 5/5 in save opportunities this season! More coming your way tonight on & ????⚾️ — Megan Viecelli (@MeganV910)



“I’m happy with the way it went, especially with Turnbull pitching and then our bull pen came in and did a nice job,” Gardenhire said. “Trying to give a couple of guys a break out there, especially Jimenez, so we figured that one out, then Greeney comes in and does his thing.”

The two teams are back in action at Comerica Park at 1:10 p.m. Saturday.