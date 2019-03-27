Player Profile: CMU’s Cloe Mallory

MT. PLEASANT – Central Michigan pitcher and Inland Lakes graduate Cloe Mallory is in the midst of her sophomore season in the circle for the Chippewas.

A former All-State pitcher at Inland Lakes, Mallory, an Alanson native, led the Bulldogs to a 2017 MHSAA Division 4 state championship and a 2016 Division 4 state runner-up finish.

As a freshman, Mallory went 3-3 with a 15 strikeouts and a 3.34 earned run average over 12 starts. So far this season, Mallory sports a 3-2 record with one save and 18 strikeouts in 16 appearances.

