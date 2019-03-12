Sanford Meridian Falls to Iron Mountain in D3 Quarterfinals

PETOSKEY – Seventh-ranked Sanford Meridian ended its season in the Division 3 state quarterfinals with a 61-56 loss to third-ranked Iron Mountain on Tuesday in Petoskey.

The Mustangs trailed 14-13 after one quarter and ended the second quarter on an 11-0 run to tie the game at 28-28 at the half.

Champions of the Jack Pine Conference, Sanford Meridian closes out its year at 23-2.

Iron Mountain (26-0) advances to a Division 3 state semifinal at the Breslin Center on Thursday.