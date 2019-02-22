Beaverton Cruises Past Gladwin as Clint Lewis Gets First Career Start

BEAVERTON – Beaverton improved to 15-3 with a 74-33 win over rival Gladwin Friday on senior night.

The Beavers (15-3, 12-2) led 12-7 after the opening quarter and led 36-9 at the half.

Friday’s game saw senior Clint Lewis, who has cerebral palsy, receive his first career start.

“I have been working hard watching all of the plays in practice,” Lewis said. “I have been paying attention to see what I have to do. I haven’t done it in a long time but it feels good to be back out there as a starter.”

Beaverton hosts Harrison in a Division 3 pre-district contest on Monday.