38 and Counting: Central Montcalm Creating ‘Buzz’ with Lengthy Winning Streak

STANTON – The Central Montcalm girls basketball team has not lost a regular season game since 2016, and now holds a 38-game streak.

This is the first time in school history any team has had this long of a streak.

“It doesn’t matter what sport you’re playing, to win that many games, you know, consistently, night in and night out, the girls have to bring it and it’s been pretty cool,” said head coach Rob Putnam.

It started last year when the Hornets went 20-0 through the regular season. They’re only loss was to Big Rapids in the first round of districts.

This year, they returned most of their team from the year prior, giving them the experience needed to get to where they needed to be, but with a few adjustments.

“We’ve just tried to push the ball in transition, we’ve gotten really good at that,” said senior Hannah Putnam.

“I think we pride ourselves on defense a lot and working really hard on that. I mean, offense is there for us too, everyone wants a good offensive end, but we really pride ourselves on staying low and not letting our girl go by us on defense,” added senior Libby Ledford.

Their hard work is paying off as one of their 38 wins comes from a victory over Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, the reigning Class B state runner-up.

“That was the funnest game I’ve ever played in in my high school career,” said Hannah Putnam.

Next up for the Hornets is Reed City at home on Tuesday.