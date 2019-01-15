No. 2 Pellston Looks To Continue Strong Start

PELLSTON – The first rankings for high school boy’s basketball was released on January 8 and one northern Michigan team took home the top spot of Division 4, Pellston.

As of Jan. 15, the Hornets are now ranked No. 2.

“We don’t know if they’ve ever been number one in school history here at Pellston so it’s a big thing but we understand that the next opponent is our target,” said head coach Larry Cassidy.

They currently sit at 9-1 and at the top of the Ski Valley Conference. They see their one loss as turning point and lesson this season.

“It was probably one of the best parts of our season when we lost that game you know. We don’t want to lose obviously but we would rather lose a tight game like that early in the season, and we learned a ton from it,” said Pellston junior Blake Cassidy.

A positive outlook and the ability to bounce back comes from being a seasoned team, and coming off of a district title last year.

“I just love the group of guys I have this year, just working with them is a great opportunity,” said senior Tanner Byard.

Next up for the Hornets is a makeup conference matchup against Gaylord St. Mary on Wednesday.