Thirty-Three Area Athletes Named Academic All-State

The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association has released its 2018 individual academic all-state teams.
Below is a listing of area athletes who were honored.
Dream Team
Jonathon Boehmer, Traverse City St. Francis
Ethan Pritchard, Cadillac
Division 3-4
Matthew Percival, Gaylord
Daniel Swanson, Mt. Pleasant
Division 5-6
Bruce Banks IV, Mason County Central
Aidan Boyd, Clare
Thomas Hegewald, Traverse City St. Francis
Brandon Huggard, Traverse City St. Francis
Trevor Johns, Manistee
Kyle Pefley, Manistee
Myles Williamson, Clare
Division 7-8
Tyson Claeys, Johnnesburg-Lewiston
Trent Graham, East Jordan
Michael Grieb, Lake City
Braden Hinkston, Lake City
Spencer Pnacek, Coleman
8-Player
Benjamin Johnson, Onekama
Mitchell Lampman, Bellaire
Mostyn McKeage, Engadine
Grant Papineau, Central Lake
Honorable Mention
Samuel DeKuiper, Traverse City West
Logan Gerow, Beaverton
Hunter Goss, East Jordan
Alex King, Engadine
Zachary King, Engadine
Keegan McKinnon, Big Rapids Crossroads
Jack Owens, Beaverton
Xavier Raven, Morley Stanwood
Thomas Ross, Benzie Central
Andrew Schollett, Traverse City West
Brandon Shearer, Beaverton
Oden Soffredine, Traverse City West
Connor Swinehart, Newaygo
