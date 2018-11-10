Reed City Ends Season With Heart-Breaking Loss To Swan Valley

SAGINAW – Two of the top teams in Division 5 faced off for a regional final trophy today.

Reed City traveled to Saginaw Swan Valley for a rematch of last year’s semi-final.

The Coyotes put up a great fight against the Vikings, but ended their season Saturday afternoon 36-28, with the game coming down to the final seconds.

“How do you not be proud of them, they’re warriors. They fought like heck today and worked extremely hard. They’re champions in my book. I couldn’t be more proud to be their coach. Very very pleased for everything they’ve given to our program. They have built our program and taken it to a very high level. And that’s one of the finest group of seniors I’ve ever coached and the finest teams I’ve ever coached,” said Coach Monty Price.

The Coyotes end the year 11-1, also taking home a district title last week.