Skip to Main
Sports

Ferris State wins Hockey Exhibition Versus Lethbridge

MISportsNow Site Staff
10/07/2018 11:41 PM EDT
Promo Image: Ferris State wins Hockey Exhibition Versus Lethbridge

Big Rapids, MI – The Bulldogs of Ferris defeated University Lethbridge from Canada 5-2 in their final exhibition match-up Sunday afternoon inside the Ewigleben Ice Arena. Ferris State trailed two goals in the second period before scoring four unanswe... Ferris State wins Hockey Exhibition Versus Lethbridge (910 Media Group)

Big Rapids, MI – The Bulldogs of Ferris defeated University Lethbridge from Canada 5-2 in their final exhibition match-up Sunday afternoon inside the Ewigleben Ice Arena.

Ferris State trailed two goals in the second period before scoring four unanswered to take the lead heading into the final period. Lucas Finner scored one goal and contributed two assists in the win versus Lethbridge.

Ferris State will begin their regular season October 12 versus Western Michigan University.

 

Image 1 of 4

Ferris_Leth100618_41 Ferris_Leth100618_41 (Joe Buczek)

© 2023 - 910 Media Group

In this article:
sports

Trending