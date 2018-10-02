Onaway, Kingsley Among 10 Area Teams Ranked in Latest MIVCA Poll

The Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association has released its seventh state poll of the 2018 season.
Kingsley, Leland, Onaway and Houghton Lake are among 10 area teams ranked.
Division 1
1. Mattawan
2. Farmington Hills Mercy
3. Lake Orion
4. Rockford
5. Northville
6. Hudsonville
7. Lowell
8. Bloomfield Hills Marian
9. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
10. Battle Creek Lakeview
Honorable mention: Temperance Bedford, Clarkston, DeWitt, Flushing, Novi, Portage Central, Saline.
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
3. North Branch
4. Lake Odessa Lakewood
5. Wixom St. Catherine
6. Coopersville
7. Spring Lake
8. Hamilton
9. Whitehall
10. Fruitport
Honorable mention: Kingsley, Niles, Grant, Edwardsburg, Cadillac, Corunna, Ida, Parma Western, Grand Rapids South Christian.
Division 3
1. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
2. Bronson
3. Schoolcraft
4. Manchester
5. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
6. Riverview Gabriel Richard
7. Centreville
8. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
9. Vandercook Lake
10. Unionville-Sebewaing
Honorable mention: Beaverton, Brown City, Calumet, Cass City, Brighton Charyl Stockwell, Harbor Beach, Houghton Lake, Iron Mountain, Millington, North Muskegon, Pewamo-Westphalia, Saginaw Valley Lutheran.
Division 4
1. Camden-Frontier
2. Leland
3. Mendon
4. Battle Creek St. Philip
5. Southfield Christian
6. Plymouth Christian
7. Adrian Lenawee Christian
8. Rudyard
9. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
10. Onaway
Honorable mention: Bellaire, Brimley, Clarkston Everest Collegiate, Merrill, North Adams-Jerome.
© 2023 - 910 Media Group