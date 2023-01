MT. PLEASANT – Mt. Pleasant punched a ticket to its first postseason appearance since 2015 last Friday with its first win over Midland since 2014.

At 6-0, the Oilers are off to their best start since reaching the 2011 Division 3 state title game and going 13-1.

Senior quarterback Jackson Ostrowsky has been a big part of that success, completing 55-of-85 passing for 971 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ostrowsky is the subject of our latest MISportsNow Player Profile.