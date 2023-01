SHELBY – The Shelby volleyball program recorded a five-set West Michigan Conference win over Hart in its 10th annual Pink and Green Cancer Awareness match on Tuesday.

The Tigers won by scores of 18-25, 29-27, 25-20, 17-25 and 15-10.

Hart travels to Holton on Thursday, while Shelby (2-10, 1-1) competes in the Mt. Pleasant Invitational on Saturday.