Youthful Chippewa Hills Looks to Continue Postseason Streak

REMUS – After graduating a large and successful senior class, Chippewa Hills is back on the gridiron and looking to reach the postseason for an eighth straight year.

With 12 consecutive winning campaigns and 10 playoff appearances since 2006 to their credit, the Warriors begin 2018 in an unusual spot with only nine seniors.

The of are hoping for 8 straight years in the playoffs – despite losing a big senior class last year. This young team is for the season. — MISportsNow (@MISportsNow)



“It’s pretty unusual for us, but they’re nine good seniors, and they worked hard and we got a really good crew of young guys so we’ll see,” Chippewa Hills coach Larry Jose said. “It’s a learning period here that we haven’t done in a while. We’ve usually had pretty senior loaded teams.”

“It’s a lot different this year, because, I think we had 19 seniors graduate last year,” added Chippewa Hills senior Mitchell Kuzma. “We’re going to be pretty young but we’re ready.”

Chippewa Hills opens its season at Muskegon Oakridge on Thursday, Aug. 23.