Vaughan, TC West Ready to Defend BNC Title

TRAVERSE CITY – There’s a new coach at Traverse City West this fall as Greg Vaughan has taken over the reins.

Vaughan replaced former coach Tim Wooer, who announced his resignation in January after 10 seasons at West. Wooer accepted the coaching position at Kingsley, where he previously coached from 1999-2007.

Vaughan is no stranger to the West program, having served as the offensive line and special teams coach.

“We’re really just focusing on the fact that we’re Titans, and the idea of what a titan is,” Vaughan says. “A titan is someone who’s the best at everything they do. So we’re hammering in whether it’s the classroom, or in the community or on the football field, we’re just going to be the best we can be.”

A 1995 St. Francis graduate, Vaughan took over the Gladiator program in 2008 and led St. Francis to consecutive MHSAA Division 7 state championships in his first two years. He went 63-19 in seven seasons at St. Francis and was not brought back following the 2014 season.

The Titans went 9-2 a year ago, including 5-0 in league play en route a Big North Conference championship.

“Everyone’s goal right now is to win a state championship, that’s what we work towards every day,” West senior Andy Schollett said. “Our goal this year is to be everyone we play.”

West kicks off its season at home against Midland on Thursday, Aug. 23.