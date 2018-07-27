Curran: CMU Football Has Opportunity to Shine Nationally

One hundred and twenty-eight teams make up the NCAA Division I FBS program. Eighty schools will become bowl eligible by season’s end and only four can make the College Football Playoff.

Strength of schedule has always been the premise fueling the argument if teams should be eligible for bowl games.

Many teams each year don’t make the cut based on the NCAA bowl selection committee weighing in this factor.

Central Michigan could face similar situations in the future with some of the non-conference games they have scheduled.

In recent years, some of these games have played out well for the Chippewas including an upsetting victory over Michigan State in 2008 and taking down the 11th-ranked Cowboys of Oklahoma State in 2016.

Here’s a look at some non-conference matchups CMU is scheduled to play.

2018: at Kentucky, Kansas, at Michigan State

2019: at Wisconsin, USF, at Miami (FL)

2020: at Nebraska

2021: at Missouri, at USF, at LSU

2022: at Oklahoma State

2023: at Alabama

One good thing that can come about from the scheduling is CMU will gain national recognition. This is a plus for the school and the football program both. It brings in the dollars that go back into the academics and at the same time recruits will increase likelihood to play for the school. On the contrary, teams are held to a higher standard and a large-deficit loss never looks good for a program.

Central Michigan has the opportunity to really stand out and win some big games but it will come at a cost. These games should be highlighted and underlined twice and the outcome can determine the direction the football program can go. Regardless, the scheduling will help add some viewership and the Chippewas now have more to gain than first accustomed to.