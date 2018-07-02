Skip to Main
Seven Area Teams Named Academic All-State

Joe Buczek
07/02/2018 1:16 PM EDT
The Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association has named seven area boys programs to its 2018 All-Academic teams.

Division 1
Grand Blanc – 3.812
East Kentwood – 3.598
Birmingham Brother Rice – 3.566
Rochester Stoney Creek – 3.854
Midland Dow – 3.730
Northville – 3.812
Walled Lake Western – 3.522
Okemos – 3.690
Saginaw Heritage – 3.740
Hartland – 3.760
Lake Orion – 3.522
Canton – 3.614
Midland – 3.680
Grosse Pointe South – 3.760
Ann Arbor Skyline – 3.570
Traverse City Central – 3.666
Lapeer – 3.582
Milford – 3.668
Troy – 3.764
Traverse City West – 3.896
Division 2
Mattawan – 3.620
Gaylord – 3.648
Byron Center – 3.538
Chelsea – 3.634
Richland Gull Lake – 3.578
Grand Rapids Christian – 3.788
Whitehall – 3.500
Niles – 3.636
DeWitt – 3.658
Stevensville Lakeshore – 3.562
Division 3
Traverse City St. Francis – 3.594
Schoolcraft – 3.764
Williamston – 3.818
Ludington – 3.588
Tawas – 3.744
Montague – 3.526
Dowagiac – 3.524
Division 4
Pentwater – 3.620
Kalamazoo Hackett – 3.822
Muskegon Catholic Central – 3.686
Ann Arbor Greenhills – 3.718
Frankfort – 3.868
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian – 3.582
Lansing Christian – 3.952

