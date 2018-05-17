Eleven Area Programs Ranked in Latest State Baseball Poll

The Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association has released its latest state poll for the 2018 season, with 11 area programs ranked.
Division 1
1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
2. Bay City Western
3. Grandville
4. Howell
5. Portage Northern
6. Rockford
7. Brownstown Woodhaven
8. Jenison
9. Grand Ledge
10. Saline
11. Livonia Stevenson
12. Midland
13. Macomb Dakota
14. Richland Gull Lake
15. Northville
16. Mattawan
17. Holt
T-18. Birmingham Brother Rice
T-18. Canton
20. Salem
21. Byron Center
Division 2
1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
2. Edwardsburg
3. Stevensville Lakeshore
4. Detroit Country Day
5. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
6. Holland Christian
7. Carleton Airport
8. Richmond
9. St. Clair
10. DeWitt
11. Chelsea
12. Alma
13. Essexville Garber
14. Jackson Northwest
15. Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills
16. Zeeland West
17. Sturgis
18. Tecumseh
19. Saginaw Swan Valley
20. Big Rapids
Division 3
1. Traverse City St. Francis
2. Homer
3. Riverview Gabriel Richard
4. Watervliet
5. Pewamo-Westphalia
6. Bronson
7. New Lothrop
8. Gladstone
9. Reed City
10. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
11. Buchanan
12. Pinconning
13. Standish-Sterling
14. Sanford Meridian
15. Beaverton
16. Michigan Center
17. Vassar
18. Madison Heights Bishop Foley
19. Napoleon
20. Taylor Prep
Division 4
1. Kalamazoo Hackett
2. Frankfort
3. St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic
4. Fowler
5. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
6. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
7. Gaylord St. Mary
8. Inland Lakes
9. Bark River-Harris
10. Harbor Beach
11. Decatur
12. Deckerville
13. Muskegon Catholic Central
14. Portland St. Patrick
15. Adrian Lenawee Christian
16. Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic
17. Marine City Cardinal Mooney
18. Onaway
19. Dryden
20. Beal City
