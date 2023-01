ROGERS CITY – The No. 3 Hillman boys basketball team claimed its fifth district title in six years with a 69-32 win over Posen on Friday.

The Tigers (22-0) raced out to a 22-7 lead after one quarter.

Posen ends its year at 8-14.

Hillman will take on Suttons Bay in a regional semifinal at Traverse City Central on Friday.