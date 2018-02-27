TC Tritons’ Salon Commits to Adrian College

TRAVERSE CITY – Traverse City Triton senior Kacie Salon recently announced her commitment to Adrian College and its women’s rowing program.

As NCAA Division III institutions do not award athletic scholarships, Salon received athletic grants that will cover nearly 90 percent of her tuition costs. Salon, a Traverse City Central senior, joins a rowing program that will make its debut during the 2018-19 academic year and will be the first NCAA Division III school in Michigan to offer the sport.

“Our team is fantastic. Everyone really cares about each other and works hard every day to be even better,” Salon said. “I’m very excited to be part of this team and look forward to rowing at Adrian in the fall.”

The Traverse City Tritons will begin their spring season in April.