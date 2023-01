BRIMLEY – The Rudyard girls basketball team cruised to a 55-43 win over Brimley in a Class D district semifinal on Monday.

The Bulldogs (7-13) opened with a 12-5 lead after one quarter and led 25-18 at the half.

Rudyard will now face Engadine for the district title on Wednesday. The Eagles earned a forfeit win over Ojibwe Charter on Monday.

Brimley concludes its season at 4-15.