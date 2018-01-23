Skip to Main
Ten Area Schools Ranked in Third State Poll

Joe Buczek
01/23/2018 9:40 AM EST
The Associated Press has released its third Michigan high school girls basketball poll of the 2017-18 season, with 10 area programs ranked.

Class A
School Total Points
1. East Kentwood (5) (12-0) 89
2. Saginaw Heritage (10-0) 83
3. East Lansing (1) (11-0) 80
4. DeWitt (11-1) 69
5. Howell (10-1) 62
6. Bloomfield Hills Marian (8-1) 60
7. Bay City Western (11-0) 56
8. Ann Arbor Huron (10-1) 52
9. Wayne Memorial (7-2) 32
10. Farmington Hills Mercy (11-1) 25
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Coldwater (11-1) 23, Macomb Dakota (9-2) 18, Detroit King (8-2) 15.

Class B
School Total Points
1. Williamston (6) (13-0) 90
2. Detroit Country Day (8-1) 84
3. Kingsley (10-0) 76
4. Jackson Northwest (9-1) 69
5. Chelsea (10-1) 68
6. Freeland (10-2) 57
7. Hamilton (10-1) 54
8. Ida (8-1) 43
9. Grand Rapids South Christian (8-2) 38
10. Goodrich (8-2) 36
Others receiving votes: St. Clair (9-1) 26, Battle Creek Pennfield (7-2) 20, Alma (9-1) 16, Gladwin (10-1) 14, New Boston Huron (8-1) 14, Detroit Mumford (7-3) 5.

Class C
School Total Points
1. Pewamo-Westphalia (4) (11-0) 74
2. St. Ignace (10-0) 67
3. Schoolcraft (11-0) 61
4. Negaunee (13-0) 53
5. Hemlock (10-0) 49
6. Detroit Edison PSA (1) (9-1) 42
(tie) Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (7-4) 42
8. Glen Lake (10-1) 41
9. Sandusky (11-1) 33
10. Pittsford (10-0) 29
(tie) Reese (10-1) 29
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Springport (9-1) 19, Niles Brandywine (10-2) 15, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian (10-2) 13.

Class D
School Total Points
1. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (5) (10-0) 75
2. Kingston (10-0) 68
3. Athens (11-0) 63
4. Harbor Light (11-0) 51
5. Munising (9-1) 50
6. Gaylord St. Mary (9-1) 48
7. Adrian Lenawee Christian (10-1) 47
8. Waterford Our Lady (8-3) 39
9. Bellaire (9-2) 36
10. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran (10-1) 34
Others receiving votes: Cedarville (12-1) 21, Hillman (9-1) 19, Chassell (10-1) 16, Bark River-Harris (8-3) 13.

