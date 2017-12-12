Northport Tops GTA in Cherryland Opener

TRAVERSE CITY – Behind 12 points from Austin Johns, the Northport boys basketball team opened Cherryland Conference play with a 47-27 win over Grand Traverse Academy on Tuesday.

The Wildcats (2-1, 1-0) led 27-21 at the half.

Brett Dyer and Ethan Pino scored 10 points apiece for Northport, while Cooper Craft, Max McDonald and Josh Weeks scored five apiece for Grand Traverse Academy.

GTA (0-2, 0-1) travels to Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Thursday, while Northport hosts Atlanta.