Northport Tops GTA in Cherryland Opener

Joe Buczek
12/12/2017 10:51 PM EST

Northport-Grand Traverse Academy Boys Basketball Northport-Grand Traverse Academy Boys Basketball (Joe Buczek)

TRAVERSE CITY – Behind 12 points from Austin Johns, the Northport boys basketball team opened Cherryland Conference play with a 47-27 win over Grand Traverse Academy on Tuesday.

The Wildcats (2-1, 1-0) led 27-21 at the half.

Brett Dyer and Ethan Pino scored 10 points apiece for Northport, while Cooper Craft, Max McDonald and Josh Weeks scored five apiece for Grand Traverse Academy.

GTA (0-2, 0-1) travels to Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Thursday, while Northport hosts Atlanta.

