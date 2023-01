MAPLE CITY – The Glen Lake girls basketball team moved to 2-0 with a 60-49 non-conference win over visiting Traverse City St. Francis on Wednesday.

The Lakers trailed 11-10 after the opening quarter but rallied to take a 36-20 lead at the half.

St. Francis (0-1) travels to McBain on Friday, while Glen Lake returns to the court next Wednesday at Mesick.’