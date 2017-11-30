LSSU Women Fall to No. 1 Ashland

SAULT STE. MARIE – The Lake Superior State women’s basketball team opened its home season with a 95-49 loss to top-ranked and defending national champion Ashland (Ohio) on Thursday.

After trailing by five (21-16) following the opening quarter, the Lakers (0-5, 0-1) found themselves down by 12 (40-28) at the half in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference opener.

Center Tamara Novic scored 17 of her team-high 22 points in the first half for LSSU, while Lexie Khon and Courtney Jacobsen scored seven points apiece.

Laina Snyder the led the Eagles (7-0, 1-0) with a game-high 23 points.

Ashland shot a staggering 62.3 percent (38-of-61) from the floor.

LSSU is back on its home court Saturday, hosting Tiffin. First tip is set for 1 p.m.