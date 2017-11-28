Baumann Begins First Season at West

TRAVERSE CITY – As the Traverse City West girls basketball program opens its season Wednesday, it will do so under the direction of a new head coach.

Longtime assistant Doug Baumann was hired in April following the unexpected death of coach Mike Wilde in February.

Baumann is the fourth coach West has had since 2015.

“I like to think I bring a lot of energy,” Baumann said. “I’ve been out of it long enough that it’s exciting for me again, I’m not in a rut, it’s not mundane. It’s new for me. Having been a former you know, teacher and coach, you know I can kinda pull from that and again bring it into the girls and just give them a new hope, a new expectation, for a lot of improvement this season, again, especially with what they went through last year.”

Baumann is more than familiar with the program, having served as a volunteer since 2008.

“He brings like, so much life to practice and anytime we do something right he gets super excited and taps us on the head to make sure like to keep up the momentum and stuff,” West junior Sierra Perkette said.

“I love his energy, he’s very energetic during practices, like, very energetic and he tries to keep everything positive,” added West senior Jessica Hill. “We just love our new coach, great things to come.”

A 1997 Traverse City Central graduate, Baumann went on to play collegiately at Lake Superior State. He says hard work will be the key in his first season.

“Hard work will be our real key word for this year,” Baumann said. “As long as these girls work hard, as I tell them, the view from the top is always the best. So, we’re really going to work at climbing that mountain and getting to the top and being competitive again, and hopefully bring some more banners to the gym.”

Baumann’s talk of banners has his players excited.

“Definitely get something up on the banners on the wall. That’s our main goal,” Perkette said. “We have a lot of talent and we can for sure use it. So I think if we play together and play our hardest, we’ll be able to get it.”

Following Wednesday’s opener with Kingsley, West travels to Hudsonville on Friday.