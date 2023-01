TRAVERSE CITY – After an early pair of goals by Mark Alekseykov, Warren De La Salle tied Traverse City West Saturday at Centre Ice Arena.

Then in the third period, the Titans pull away with a 3-2 victory to win the Thanksgiving Showcase for the first time in program history.

Next up for the Titans, they take on Gaylord Wednesday, November 29th, at 7 p.m.