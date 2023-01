High School Football State Semifinals and Finals Schedule

The high school football postseason continues next weekend with 11-player state semifinals and 8-player finals.

8-player Division 1 Final

Saturday, Nov. 18 – Superior Dome, Marquette

Deckerville (11-1) vs. Central Lake (12-0) – 11 a.m.

11-player State Semifinals

Division 5

Saturday, Nov. 18 – Greenville

Reed City (11-1) vs. Saginaw Swan Valley 11-1) – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 – Fenton

Grand Rapids West Catholic (10-2) vs. Frankenmuth (12-0) – 1 p.m.

Division 6

Saturday, Nov. 18 – Mt. Pleasant

Traverse City St. Francis (11-1) vs. Ithaca (12-0) – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 – Chelsea

Jackson Lumen Christi (10-1) vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate (12-0) – 1 p.m.

Division 7

Saturday, Nov. 18 – Clare

Pewamo-Westphalia (11-1) vs. Lake City (12-0) – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 – Lansing Catholic

Saugatuck (9-3) vs. Madison Heights Madison (12-0) – 1 p.m.