Central Lake One Win Away From First State Final

CENTRAL LAKE – The inaugural season of 8-player football at Central Lake has been nothing short of outstanding.

Fresh off their 58-26 win over Suttons Bay to claim their first regional championship in program history, the Trojans (11-0) will host Stephenson in an 8-player Division 1 state semifinal on Saturday.

After going 2-7 a year ago and struggling to find their footing in their first season in the Northern Michigan Football Legacy division, the Trojans won the Midwest Central Michigan 8-player Football Conference and posted their first playoff win since 2014.

“Really at the beginning, we didn’t really know what to expect,” senior Gavin Mortensen said. “We didn’t really make any big goals. We thought, you know, conference championship, maybe, along those lines. But if you would have told me at the beginning of the year that we would be here by this point, I don’t know if I would have believed you.”

The Trojans have maneuvered through their schedule with relative ease this season, averaging more than 53 points per game while allowing less than 23 points a game. Their 11 wins are tied for the most in a single history, joining the 2006 team that went 11-1 and fell to Crystal Falls Forest Park in a Division 8 regional final.

“Well, we could dream about it, but you know, as the season rolled on and we were continuing to perform at a pretty high level, we thought, ‘Hey, maybe we can do something,’” coach Rob Heeke said. “Now the goal is to go 12-0.”

As for Saturday’s opponent, Stephenson (9-2) is in the postseason for the third straight year and is making its first appearance in a state semifinal in school history. The Eagles held off a late Cedarville rally for a 30-24 victory in last week’s regional final.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is slated for 3 p.m.