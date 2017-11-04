Ludington Ends Historic Season with Loss in D3 State Finals

COMSTOCK PARK – A historic season for the Ludington boys soccer team came to an end on Saturday with a 4-2 loss to No. 3 Flint Powers in the Division 3 state championship game at Comstock Park.
Ludington was making its first appearance in a state final since capturing the 2001 Division 3 state title. The Orioles now have three runner-up finishes to their credit.
The 16th-ranked Orioles trailed 3-1 at the half in Saturday’s contest.
Noah Peterson and Lucien Chasse scored the Oriole goals.
Ludington concludes its year at 18-5-2.