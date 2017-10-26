MHSAA Cross Country Area Regional Schedule

The MHSAA Lower Peninsula high school cross country postseason begins this week, with regionals taking place around the state on Friday and Saturday.

Below is a listing of area regionals.

Division 1

Regional 2 – Saginaw Heritage at Delta College

Saturday, Oct. 28

Alpena

Bay City Western

Bay City Central

Davison

Flint Carman-Ainsworth

Flushing

Lapeer

Midland

Midland Dow

Mt. Pleasant

Saginaw Heritage

Swartz Creek

Traverse City Central

Traverse City West

Division 2

Regional 10 – Gaylord at Michaywe Pines Golf Course

Saturday, Oct. 28

Big Rapids

Cadillac

Cedar Springs

Cheboygan

Fremont

Gaylord

Gladwin

Tri County

Ludington

Petoskey

Chippewa Hills

Sparta

Ogemaw Heights

Whitehall

Division 3

Regional 19 – Gaylord at Michaywe Pines Golf Course

Saturday, Oct. 28

Boyne City

Charlevoix

Elk Rapids

Grayling

Harbor Springs

Houghton Lake

Kalkaska

Kingsley

Mancelona

Oscoda

Roscommon

Standish-Sterling Central

Tawas

Grand Traverse Academy

Traverse City St. Francis

Regional 20 – Bear Lake at Benzie Central

Saturday, Oct. 28

Benzie Central

Clare

Farwell

Harrison

Hart

Lake City

Pine River

Manistee

Manton

McBain

Montague

Morley Stanwood

Reed City

Mason County Central

Shelby

Regional 21 – Allendale

Saturday, Oct. 28

Delton Kellogg

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

Grand Rapids Wellspring Preparatory

Grand Rapids West Catholic

Grandville Calvin Christian

Grant

Holland Black River

Kent City

Lakeview

Newaygo

North Muskegon

Ravenna

Saranac

Vermontville Maple Valley

Regional 24 – Ovid-Elsie at Uncle John’s Cider Mill

Friday, Oct. 27

Bath

Byron Area

Chesaning

Durand

Ithaca

Laingsburg

Leslie

New Lothrop

Ovid-Elsie

Perry

Pewamo-Westphalia

Central Montcalm

Stockbridge

Regional 25 – Shepherd

Friday, Oct. 27

Beaverton

Caro

Carrollton

Hemlock

Millington

Montrose

Pinconning

Reese

Saginaw Valley Lutheran

Sanford Meridian

Shepherd

St. Charles

St. Louis

Vassar

Division 4

Regional 28 – Gaylord @ Michaywe Pines Golf Course

Saturday, Oct. 28

Alanson

Alba

Bellaire

Boyne Falls

Central Lake

East Jordan

Ellsworth

Fairview

Gaylord St. Mary

Inland Lakes

Johannesburg-Lewiston

Lincoln-Alcona

Mackinaw City

Mancelona North Central Academy

Onaway

Pellston

Rogers City

Wolverine

Regional 29 – Bear Lake at Benzie Central

Saturday, Oct. 28

Baldwin

Bear Lake

Brethren

Buckley

Mason County Eastern

Frankfort

Glen Arbor The Leelanau School

Lake Leelanau St. Mary

Leland

Glen Lake

McBain Northern Michigan Christian

Mesick

Pentwater

Suttons Bay

Walkerville

Regional 30 – Shepherd

Friday, Oct. 27

Ashley

Big Rapids Crossroads

Montabella

Carson City-Crystal

Coleman

Evart

Hale

Marion

Fulton

Beal City

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

Charlton Heston Academy

Vestaburg

Whittemore-Prescott

Regional 31 – Allendale

Saturday, Oct. 28

Bridgman

Byron Center Zion Christian

Fruitport Calvary Christian

Hesperia

Holland Calvary

Holton

Hudsonville Libertas Christian

Martin

Muskegon Catholic Central

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

New Buffalo

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic

Three Oak -River Valley

White Cloud

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian