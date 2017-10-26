MHSAA Cross Country Area Regional Schedule

The MHSAA Lower Peninsula high school cross country postseason begins this week, with regionals taking place around the state on Friday and Saturday.
Below is a listing of area regionals.
Division 1
Regional 2 – Saginaw Heritage at Delta College
Saturday, Oct. 28
Alpena
Bay City Western
Bay City Central
Davison
Flint Carman-Ainsworth
Flushing
Lapeer
Midland
Midland Dow
Mt. Pleasant
Saginaw Heritage
Swartz Creek
Traverse City Central
Traverse City West
Division 2
Regional 10 – Gaylord at Michaywe Pines Golf Course
Saturday, Oct. 28
Big Rapids
Cadillac
Cedar Springs
Cheboygan
Fremont
Gaylord
Gladwin
Tri County
Ludington
Petoskey
Chippewa Hills
Sparta
Ogemaw Heights
Whitehall
Division 3
Regional 19 – Gaylord at Michaywe Pines Golf Course
Saturday, Oct. 28
Boyne City
Charlevoix
Elk Rapids
Grayling
Harbor Springs
Houghton Lake
Kalkaska
Kingsley
Mancelona
Oscoda
Roscommon
Standish-Sterling Central
Tawas
Grand Traverse Academy
Traverse City St. Francis
Regional 20 – Bear Lake at Benzie Central
Saturday, Oct. 28
Benzie Central
Clare
Farwell
Harrison
Hart
Lake City
Pine River
Manistee
Manton
McBain
Montague
Morley Stanwood
Reed City
Mason County Central
Shelby
Regional 21 – Allendale
Saturday, Oct. 28
Delton Kellogg
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
Grand Rapids Wellspring Preparatory
Grand Rapids West Catholic
Grandville Calvin Christian
Grant
Holland Black River
Kent City
Lakeview
Newaygo
North Muskegon
Ravenna
Saranac
Vermontville Maple Valley
Regional 24 – Ovid-Elsie at Uncle John’s Cider Mill
Friday, Oct. 27
Bath
Byron Area
Chesaning
Durand
Ithaca
Laingsburg
Leslie
New Lothrop
Ovid-Elsie
Perry
Pewamo-Westphalia
Central Montcalm
Stockbridge
Regional 25 – Shepherd
Friday, Oct. 27
Beaverton
Caro
Carrollton
Hemlock
Millington
Montrose
Pinconning
Reese
Saginaw Valley Lutheran
Sanford Meridian
Shepherd
St. Charles
St. Louis
Vassar
Division 4
Regional 28 – Gaylord @ Michaywe Pines Golf Course
Saturday, Oct. 28
Alanson
Alba
Bellaire
Boyne Falls
Central Lake
East Jordan
Ellsworth
Fairview
Gaylord St. Mary
Inland Lakes
Johannesburg-Lewiston
Lincoln-Alcona
Mackinaw City
Mancelona North Central Academy
Onaway
Pellston
Rogers City
Wolverine
Regional 29 – Bear Lake at Benzie Central
Saturday, Oct. 28
Baldwin
Bear Lake
Brethren
Buckley
Mason County Eastern
Frankfort
Glen Arbor The Leelanau School
Lake Leelanau St. Mary
Leland
Glen Lake
McBain Northern Michigan Christian
Mesick
Pentwater
Suttons Bay
Walkerville
Regional 30 – Shepherd
Friday, Oct. 27
Ashley
Big Rapids Crossroads
Montabella
Carson City-Crystal
Coleman
Evart
Hale
Marion
Fulton
Beal City
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
Charlton Heston Academy
Vestaburg
Whittemore-Prescott
Regional 31 – Allendale
Saturday, Oct. 28
Bridgman
Byron Center Zion Christian
Fruitport Calvary Christian
Hesperia
Holland Calvary
Holton
Hudsonville Libertas Christian
Martin
Muskegon Catholic Central
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
New Buffalo
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic
Three Oak -River Valley
White Cloud
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian
