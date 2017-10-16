Thirty-Seven Area Teams Ranked in Sixth State Poll

MichiganCrossCountry.com has released its sixth Upper and Lower Peninsula state poll of the 2017 season, with 37 area teams ranked.

LP Division 1 Boys

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer

2. Plymouth

3. Romeo

4. Saline

5. White Lake Lakeland

6. Brighton

7. Rockford

8. Novi

9. Salem

10. Saginaw Heritage

11. Milford

12. Grand Haven

13. Ann Arbor Skyline

14. Birmingham Brother Rice

15. Oxford

Honorable Mention: Grosse Pointe North, Northville, Clarkston, East Grand Rapids, Hudsonville

LP Division 1 Girls

1. Rockford

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer

3. Northville

4. Troy

5. Traverse City Central

6. East Grand Rapids

7. Traverse City West

8. Salem

9. Clarkston

10. Milford

10. Pinckney

12. Saline

13. Grand Haven

14. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

15. Birmingham Seaholm

Honorable Mention: Holland West Ottawa, Brighton, Fenton, Bay City Western

LP Division 2 Boys

1. Lansing Catholic

2. Chelsea

3. Fremont

4. Corunna

5. Grand Rapids Christian

6. Linden

7. St. Clair

8. Spring Lake

9. Flint Powers

10. St. Johns

11. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

12. Cedar Springs

13. Dearborn Divine Child

14. Haslett

15. Sparta

Honorable Mention: Hudsonville Unity Christian, Zeeland East, Fruitport

LP Division 2 Girls

1. Dearborn Divine Child

2. Lansing Catholic

3. DeWitt

4. Grand Rapids Christian

5. Otsego

6. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard

7. Holland Christian

8. Chelsea

9. Allendale

10. Chippewa Hills

11. Spring Lake

12. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

13. Goodrich

14. Forest Hills Eastern

15. Linden

Honorable Mention: South Haven, Flint Powers

LP Division 3 Boys

1. Caro

2. Hanover-Horton

3. Saugatuck

4. Hart

5. Pewamo-Westphalia

6. Erie-Mason

7. Holland-Black River

8. Kent City

9. Grant

10. Clare

11. Shepherd

12. Berrien Springs

13. Montrose

14. Benzie Central

15. Ithaca

Honorable Mention: Leslie, McBain, Montague, Harbor Springs

LP Division 3 Girls

1. Hart

2. Saugatuck

3. Benzie Central

4. Grandville Calvin Christian

5. Pewamo-Westphalia

6. Traverse City St. Francis

7. Clare

8. Shepherd

9. Kent City

10. Charlevoix

11. Jackson Lumen Christi

12. Kingsley

13. Blissfield

14. Leslie

15. McBain

Honorable Mention: Hanover-Horton, Holland Black River, Ithaca

LP Division 4 Boys

1. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy

2. Potterville

3. Beal City

4. Ubly

5. Bear Lake

6. Battle Creek St. Philip

8. Sand Creek

9. Cass City

10. Plymouth Christian

11. East Jordan

12. Montabella

13. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

14. Dansville

15. Deckerville

Honorable Mention: Unionville-Sebewaing, Carson City-Crystal, Hudson

LP Division 4 Girls

1. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

2. Lansing Christian

3. Breckenridge

4. Fowler

5. Hudson

6. Ubly

7. Deckerville

8. Kalamazoo Hackett

9. Lake Leelanau St. Mary

10. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

11. Pittsford

12. East Jordan

13. Sand Creek

14. Bridgman

15. Plymouth Christian

Honorable Mention: Centreville, Concord, Frankfort

UP Division 1 Boys

1. Houghton

2. Marquette

3. Negaunee

4. Sault Ste. Marie

5. Escanaba

Honorable Mention: Iron River-West Iron County

UP Division 1 Girls

1. Sault Ste. Marie

2. Marquette

3. Negaunee

4. Escanaba

5. Menominee

Honorable Mention: Gladstone

UP Division 2 Boys

1. Ishpeming

2. Ironwood

3. Wakefield-Marenisco

4. Newberry

5. Hancock

Honorable Mention: Manistique

UP Division 2 Girls

1. St. Ignace

2. Ishpeming

3. Hancock

4. Newberry

5. Ishpeming-Westwood

Honorable Mention: Ironwood

UP Division 3 Boys

1. Chassell

2. Munising

3. Brimley

4. Rudyard

5T. Pickford

5T. Stephenson

Honorable Mention: Republic-Michigamme

UP Division 3 Girls

1. Chassell

2. Munising

3. Engadine

4t. Rock-Mid-Peninsula

4t. Stephenson

Honorable Mention: Cedarville, Eben Junction-Superior Central