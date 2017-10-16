Thirty-Seven Area Teams Ranked in Sixth State Poll

MichiganCrossCountry.com has released its sixth Upper and Lower Peninsula state poll of the 2017 season, with 37 area teams ranked.
LP Division 1 Boys
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Plymouth
3. Romeo
4. Saline
5. White Lake Lakeland
6. Brighton
7. Rockford
8. Novi
9. Salem
10. Saginaw Heritage
11. Milford
12. Grand Haven
13. Ann Arbor Skyline
14. Birmingham Brother Rice
15. Oxford
Honorable Mention: Grosse Pointe North, Northville, Clarkston, East Grand Rapids, Hudsonville
LP Division 1 Girls
1. Rockford
2. Ann Arbor Pioneer
3. Northville
4. Troy
5. Traverse City Central
6. East Grand Rapids
7. Traverse City West
8. Salem
9. Clarkston
10. Milford
10. Pinckney
12. Saline
13. Grand Haven
14. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
15. Birmingham Seaholm
Honorable Mention: Holland West Ottawa, Brighton, Fenton, Bay City Western
LP Division 2 Boys
1. Lansing Catholic
2. Chelsea
3. Fremont
4. Corunna
5. Grand Rapids Christian
6. Linden
7. St. Clair
8. Spring Lake
9. Flint Powers
10. St. Johns
11. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
12. Cedar Springs
13. Dearborn Divine Child
14. Haslett
15. Sparta
Honorable Mention: Hudsonville Unity Christian, Zeeland East, Fruitport
LP Division 2 Girls
1. Dearborn Divine Child
2. Lansing Catholic
3. DeWitt
4. Grand Rapids Christian
5. Otsego
6. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard
7. Holland Christian
8. Chelsea
9. Allendale
10. Chippewa Hills
11. Spring Lake
12. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
13. Goodrich
14. Forest Hills Eastern
15. Linden
Honorable Mention: South Haven, Flint Powers
LP Division 3 Boys
1. Caro
2. Hanover-Horton
3. Saugatuck
4. Hart
5. Pewamo-Westphalia
6. Erie-Mason
7. Holland-Black River
8. Kent City
9. Grant
10. Clare
11. Shepherd
12. Berrien Springs
13. Montrose
14. Benzie Central
15. Ithaca
Honorable Mention: Leslie, McBain, Montague, Harbor Springs
LP Division 3 Girls
1. Hart
2. Saugatuck
3. Benzie Central
4. Grandville Calvin Christian
5. Pewamo-Westphalia
6. Traverse City St. Francis
7. Clare
8. Shepherd
9. Kent City
10. Charlevoix
11. Jackson Lumen Christi
12. Kingsley
13. Blissfield
14. Leslie
15. McBain
Honorable Mention: Hanover-Horton, Holland Black River, Ithaca
LP Division 4 Boys
1. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy
2. Potterville
3. Beal City
4. Ubly
5. Bear Lake
6. Battle Creek St. Philip
8. Sand Creek
9. Cass City
10. Plymouth Christian
11. East Jordan
12. Montabella
13. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
14. Dansville
15. Deckerville
Honorable Mention: Unionville-Sebewaing, Carson City-Crystal, Hudson
LP Division 4 Girls
1. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
2. Lansing Christian
3. Breckenridge
4. Fowler
5. Hudson
6. Ubly
7. Deckerville
8. Kalamazoo Hackett
9. Lake Leelanau St. Mary
10. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
11. Pittsford
12. East Jordan
13. Sand Creek
14. Bridgman
15. Plymouth Christian
Honorable Mention: Centreville, Concord, Frankfort
UP Division 1 Boys
1. Houghton
2. Marquette
3. Negaunee
4. Sault Ste. Marie
5. Escanaba
Honorable Mention: Iron River-West Iron County
UP Division 1 Girls
1. Sault Ste. Marie
2. Marquette
3. Negaunee
4. Escanaba
5. Menominee
Honorable Mention: Gladstone
UP Division 2 Boys
1. Ishpeming
2. Ironwood
3. Wakefield-Marenisco
4. Newberry
5. Hancock
Honorable Mention: Manistique
UP Division 2 Girls
1. St. Ignace
2. Ishpeming
3. Hancock
4. Newberry
5. Ishpeming-Westwood
Honorable Mention: Ironwood
UP Division 3 Boys
1. Chassell
2. Munising
3. Brimley
4. Rudyard
5T. Pickford
5T. Stephenson
Honorable Mention: Republic-Michigamme
UP Division 3 Girls
1. Chassell
2. Munising
3. Engadine
4t. Rock-Mid-Peninsula
4t. Stephenson
Honorable Mention: Cedarville, Eben Junction-Superior Central
