PELLSTON – Posen rallied for a 42-34 league win over Pellston on Friday.

The Hornets (0-8, 0-8) took a 6-0 lead to the second quarter, but trailed 16-14 at the half.

Pellston hosts Charlton Heston Academy on Thursday, while Posen (2-6, 2-6) visits Engadine next Friday.