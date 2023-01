HARBOR SPRINGS – The Division 4 seventh-ranked Elk Rapids boys soccer team improved to 4-0 in the Lake Michigan Conference with a 3-2 win over No. 17 Harbor Springs on Thursday.

The Elks held a 2-1 lead at the half.

Harbor Springs (6-5-1, 2-2) travels to Kalkaska on Monday, while Elk Rapids visits Grayling.