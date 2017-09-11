Red Wings Top Rangers in Prospect Tournament

TRAVERSE CITY – The Detroit Red Wings prospect team earned their first win of the 2017 NHL Prospect Tournament on Monday, recording a 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers at Traverse City’s Centre Ice Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Jordan Sambrook and Axel Holstrom game the Red Wings a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals in the second.

Dylan Sadowy then made it a 3-0 game on a goal assisted by Oliver Castleman with under 14 minutes to play in the regulation. Dominik Shine would later add an unassisted empty-net goal late in the third.

Detroit held a 36-33 edge on shots, including 16 shots in the first.

Matej Machovsky turned away 33 shots in net to earn the win.

The tournament concludes Tuesday with championship play.

Monday’s other scores:

St. Louis Blues 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2

Minnesota Wild 4, Dallas Stars 2

Chicago Blackhawks 9, Carolina Hurricanes 2