TC Central Cruises Past Marquette

Joe Buczek
09/01/2017 11:36 PM EDT

Traverse City Central-Marquette Football Traverse City Central-Marquette Football (Joe Buczek)

MARQUETTE – Traverse City Central rolled to its second win of the season with a 42-14 victory over Marquette on Friday.

The Trojans led 14-7 after the first quarter and 28-7 at the half.

Tobin Schwannecke was 16-of-20 for 153 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Central, while Noah Norton rushed for 136 yards and two scores on 14 carries.

The Trojans outgained Marquette 432-168.

Central (2-0) travels to rival West for its annual Patriot Game on Friday.

 

