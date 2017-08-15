Frankfort Looks to Keep Rolling in 2017

FRANKFORT – On the heels of three straight playoff appearances and back-to-back Northern Michigan Football League Leaders championships, the Frankfort football program enters 2017 eyeing its first state title since 1991.

The Panthers rolled through the regular season a year ago, going undefeated for the first time since 2004. After claiming a second straight Division 8 district title, Frankfort’s second would again come to a close with a loss to four-time state champion Muskegon Catholic Central in a regional final.

“Every year for us our expectation is to play in a state championship and to win a state championship and anything less for us is a disappointment,” coach Matt Stapleton said. “There are a lot of great things that happen from the first game to the last game and last year we had a fantastic season, I wouldn’t call it a disappointment, it just ended a little too soon.”

The Panthers travel to Manton on Friday, Aug. 25.