Experienced Coleman Optimistic in 2017

COLEMAN – After making three postseason appearances between 2011-2014 and contending for a Mid-State Activities Conference title, the Coleman football program has struggled the last two seasons, recording back-to-back 1-8 campaigns.

As a team, the Comets made noticeable strides on both sides of the ball last season and return all but one starter.

“We’re returning all but one starter on both sides of the ball, so we’re going to be pretty experienced here,” senior Cody Finney said. “We’re just flying around, having a good time, working hard.”

“We’ve been saying our 11th and 12th grade year will be our best,” added senior Jason Beckner. “Last year might’ve been a slump, but it’s a whole new year.”

Coleman’s defense figures to be the strong point this season while the offense boasts a bevy of speedy athletes on the outside.

“You know, they’ve been through the tough times. They’ve learned from it, and they just keep getting smarter, and better as we go,” coach Chad Klopf said.

Coleman welcomes in rival Farwell on Friday, Aug. 25.