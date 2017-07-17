Ginsberg Honored by National Coaches Association

Longtime high school and collegiate basketball coach Dave Ginsberg was recently honored by the National High School Basketball Coaches Association for a career that has spanned 40 years on benches around Michigan.

Ginsberg, who announced his retirement this summer after previously coaching such schools as Traverse City St. Francis, Northport and Traverse City West, was elected to the NHSBCA’s Court of Honor.

“It was humbling, to be recognized by a national organization, for years of service to basketball,” Ginsberg said. “I’ve coached 40 seasons, and I’m grateful for all of those young people that I worked with. So, yes I did receive that award, and it was very rewarding.”

In addition to his lengthy high school coaching career, Ginsberg spent 16 seasons as an assistant with the Central Michigan men’s basketball program.